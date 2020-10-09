Sentences in Greece's Golden Dawn trial coming next week

The sentences in the trial involving Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn will be announced next week, a court source said Friday after guilty verdicts were handed down to its top brass, AFP reported.

The sentences will be announced by Tuesday at the latest after the court examines any mitigating factors that could reduce prison terms, the source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the news agency.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)