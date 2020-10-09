Trump plans in-person event at White House on Saturday

US President Donald Trump plans to hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, less than a week after he was in the hospital with the coronavirus, a White House official told CNBC on Friday.

The gathering marks Trump’s first public event since he revealed last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

