New worldwide daily record high in coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization on Friday announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 reported infections, The Associated Press reported.

The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone, according to the report.

