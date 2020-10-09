Tributes to victims of German anti-Semitic attack defaced

Graffiti tributes to mark one year since last year’s deadly anti-Semitic attack in the German city of Halle have been sprayed over with swastikas, police said on Friday, according to AFP.

A left-wing group called Antifa Halle had sprayed stencil images with the names of the two victims of the October 2019 attack in various locations across the city on Sunday night, according to a report in the Bild daily.

