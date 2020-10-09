Orthodox Jewish man assaulted on Coney Island

An Orthodox Jewish man was assaulted on the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn as his wife and child looked on, JTA reported Friday, citing Jewish news site Boropark24.

The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in front of the famous Cyclone roller coaster at Surf Ave. and West 10th St., according to the report.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)