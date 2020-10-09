Coronavirus in Israel: 1,794 new cases, 12 deaths

The Health Ministry updated that, from midnight on Thursday night and until 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, an additional 1,794 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, out of 24,727 tests performed.

A total of 287,858 people have been diagnosed with the virus since start of the outbreak in Israel. There are currently 60,722 active cases.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)