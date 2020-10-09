Defense establishment suspects arson in Judea and Samaria fires

The defense establishment suspects that some of the fires that broke out in Judea and Samaria on Friday were a result of arson by Palestinian Arabs.

The two main areas in Judea and Samaria in which fires broke out were the communities of Kfar HaOranim, Mevo Dotan and Einav.

