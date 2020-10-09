Trump to return to campaign trail when doctor permits it

US President Donald Trump is hard at work and ready to return to the campaign trail as soon as he gets the OK from his doctor, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“He wants to talk to the American people, and he wants to be out there. Logistically, whether tomorrow’s possible, it would be tough. It’d be a decision up to the campaign,” she was quoted as having told Fox News.

