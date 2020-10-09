Fire raging in northern Samaria: 'An act of terror'

Head of the Samarian Regional Council Yossi Dagan has labeled the fire raging in northern Samaria a terrorist act.

According to the evaluation of the security forces on the scene, the fire was started by olive pickers in the area.

The fire is encroaching on the Maoz Tzvi community whose residents have been evacuated to the nearby community of Mevo Dotan. It is not at all certain at this hour if the homes in Maoz Tzvi are safe from the blaze.

An attempt by the terrorists to let out herds of sheep and other animals kept at Maoz Tzvi has been prevented and these animals are now being evacuated as well.

"This is an act of terror in every respect. It should be treated as such from a security standpoint and as a political matter. We must apprehend the arsonists and treat this incident with all the seriousness of any other terrorist attack," Dagan said.