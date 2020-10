14:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Vienna protects statue of ex-mayor who accused Jews of terrorism Read more Vienna moves to protect statue of former mayor who made anti-Semitic comments and inspired Hitler, after statue was targeted by vandals. ► ◄ Last Briefs