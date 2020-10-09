Russia sees surge in virus cases but does not plan new lockdown

Russia has reported 12,126 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Reuters, taking the cumulative number of cases to 1,272,238.

This increase sets a new record, surpassing the 11,656 new cases reported on May 11.

So far, the Russian government has stated that it has no plans to impose a new lockdown, although officials are considering a variety of measures to cause the rate of contagion to drop. People over the age of 65 have been told to self-isolate if possible, and businesses have been ordered to send at least a third of their workforces to work from home.

201 Russians died in the last 24 hours of coronavirus-related complications, taking the death toll to 22,257.