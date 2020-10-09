Germany sees highest daily virus increases since April

Germany has recorded more than 4,000 new infections for the second day in a row, The Guardian writes. 4,516 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 16.

However, testing capacity was considerably lower during the virus' first wave.

“These developments cause me great concern”, Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller said. Bars and restaurants in the capital will now be closed between 11pm and 6am, and rules for public and private gatherings will also be tightened.

“We cannot rule out having to agree to take further steps”, Müller added. “We want to do everything to avoid a lockdown like the one we’ve already had.”