13:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Poll: Le Pen would beat Macron in 1st round of French elections Read more New poll shows right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen beating President Emmanuel Macron in first round of voting. ► ◄ Last Briefs