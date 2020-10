13:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Shabbat/Yom Tov times for Simchat Torah - Chag Same'ach & Shabbat Shalom! Jerusalem: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:38, end at 18:48 Tel Aviv: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:53, end at 18:50 Beer Sheva: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:54, end at 18:51 Haifa: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:44, end at 18:50 Eilat: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:46, end at 18:50 Beit Shemesh: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:35, end at 18:50 Tzfat: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:42, end at 18:47 Ashdod: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:54, end at 18:51 Modi'in: Shabbat & Simchat Torah begin at 17:45, end at 18:50 Arutz Sheva wishes all our readers Shabbat Shalom u'Mevorach, Chag Same'ach, and a healthy winter! ► ◄ Last Briefs