Amir Peretz praises Bedouin leaders for help in bringing virus rates down

Economy Minister Amir Peretz has congratulated the heads of Bedouin communities and their imams for their work in bringing down the rate of coronavirus contagion in the Bedouin population, in conjunction with the Home Front Command.

"This is proof of what I said when I was appointed head of the Settlement Authority in Bedouin society - that trust and cooperation will lead to moves that will serve Bedouin society and the State of Israel," Peretz said.