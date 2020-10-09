4,721 citations in last day for breaches of lockdown regulations

Police issued 4,721 citations in the last day for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

2,843 citations were issued for going beyond 1,000 meters from one's residence for a non-essential purpose. 1,481 citations were issued for failing to wear a face mask. 88 citations were issued to people violating the terms of their quarantine, and 72 were issued for various business infractions.

77 citations were issued to people who refused to obey police orders to disperse from an illegal gathering, and 146 citations were issued to people who participated in an illegal gathering.