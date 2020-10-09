|
Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20
Australian govt may keep country closed to tourists until vaccine emerges
The Australian government is considering keeping the country closed to all visitors until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, The Telegraph reports.
Data published by Tourism Research Australia shows the tourism industry has lost around $24 billion in the first half of 2020 alone. Less than 10,000 tourists visited Australia in the June quarter of this year, compared with 1.9 million in the same period in 2019.
