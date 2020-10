11:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Simchat Torah: Celebrating a Torah of fire and water Read more Moses will die in exile, but he cannot leave his people without blessing them, and he does so poetically, evoking Sinai and Jewish history. ► ◄ Last Briefs