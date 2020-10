10:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 This is how the Torah ends?? (Talking Parsha - VeZot Habracha) Read more The Torah's last verse, last message, surprisingly focuses on Moshe Rabeinu's greatness. ► ◄ Last Briefs