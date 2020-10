10:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Shaare Zedek reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths Shaare Zedek hospital has reported two coronavirus-related deaths from last night: a 92-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. There are currently 81 people hospitalized in the coronavirus department of Shaare Zedek, with 32 in serious condition and 18 on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs