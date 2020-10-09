|
10:40
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20
IDF to operate Anshei Chayil program in 150 locations from next week
Following an order issued by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the IDF is to operate the "Anshei Chayil" program in all "red" and "orange" zones in the coming weeks, providing assistance to communities. Around 150 communities will be affected.
Gantz stated that, "We have seen a decline in virus cases in all areas where we provided the necessary assistance, and this program will enable us to ease the lockdown."
