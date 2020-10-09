Harav Shalom Cohen: I'll be praying in my sukkah on Simchat Torah

At the conclusion of this morning's Hoshana Rabba prayers, the President of the Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, Harav Shalom Cohen, announced that on Simchat Torah he would be praying with a small number of people in his private sukkah.

"I have prayed and performed the hakafot at Porat Yosef yeshiva for over 60 years," he said, "and this year will be the first time I do so in my own sukkah, with a small number of people, according to the Torah's directive instructing us to preserve our health."