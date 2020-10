09:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Police break up nature party on Nitzanim beach Early this morning, police broke up a "nature party" being held on the Nitzanim beach. Attendees were issued with citations and were told to go home. One party-goer who was found with illicit drugs in his possession was detained for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs