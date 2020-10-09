09:51
  Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20

Mass breach of social distancing on IDF base, officer contracts coronavirus

According to a report on Kan News, the commanding officer of an IDF base in the south of the country has contracted the coronavirus, and on the same base, a large group of soldiers was documented congregating in close quarters without face masks.

An IDF spokesperson responded: "The soldiers arrived at the area with face masks, and the officers ordered them to maintain social distancing. The case is being dealt with."

