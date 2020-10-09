Forecast: Heatwave to break on Shabbat in most parts of country

Today: Heatwave conditions in most parts of the country. In the northern mountains, there will be strong easterly winds.

Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will drop significantly mainly along the coast and in the northern Negev region, but will remain above the seasonal average. In other parts of the country, the heatwave will continue to hold.

Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will drop significantly mainly in inland areas and on higher ground, to near the seasonal average.

Monday: Partially cloudy to clear, with no discernible change in temperatures.