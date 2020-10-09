|
09:42
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20
Minister Biton: Country is on the brink of civil war
Commenting on recent protests across the country, Minister of Civilian Affairs in the Defense Ministry Michael Biton told Reshet Bet that in his opinion, "the country is on the brink of civil war."
"The police should exercise restraint," he added, "and if there are instances of abuse of power, they must be investigated. On the other hand, I ask protesters to respect the authority of the police."
