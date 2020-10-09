MK Farkash-Hacohen: Blue & White won't extend emergency laws

Speaking with Galei Tzahal this morning, Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen stressed the importance of passing a state budget for 2021.

"If we don't pass the 2021 budget, we won't continue to operate according to the Hauser compromise," she said, referring to an agreement recently reached regarding an extension to the period of time allotted to pass a budget before the government automatically dissolves.

She added that her party (Blue & White) has no intention of continuing to allow demonstrations to be banned beyond the current date (next Tuesday), saying, "Blue & White does not intend to renew the restrictions and extend the state of emergency beyond its expiry date."