09:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Chilul Hashem in the streets: Response to the protests Read more Chulul Hashem is the desecration of G-d's Name. With obvious pain, this well known rabbi responds to riots in religious NY neighborhoods. ► ◄ Last Briefs