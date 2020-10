07:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Trump White House brokers the (etrog) deal of the century Read more Trump administration's last minute-effort circumvented pandemic restrictions, enabled import of 100,000 etrogs for Sukkot festival. ► ◄ Last Briefs