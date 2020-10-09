Greek court adjourns sentencing in radical party's case

A Greek court on Thursday adjourned the sentencing procedure for 18 former lawmakers of the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party and others convicted in the case, a day after the three-member panel of judges delivered a landmark verdict deeming the party a criminal organization, The Associated Press reports.

The court hearing will resume Friday morning with summations by the lawyers representing the former lawmakers, including the party's leader, with arguments on mitigating circumstances for more lenient sentences to be imposed.