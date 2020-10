04:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 When it comes to Antifa, how real is an Idea? Read more Joe Biden dismissed Antifa as an idea, but it sure seemed like an organization as it rioted in Seattle, Portland and Kenosha. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs