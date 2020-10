03:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident near Ashdod A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Thursday night after he slipped on Highway 4, north of the Ashdod interchange. Magen David Adom teams pronounced him death after resuscitation attempts. ► ◄ Last Briefs