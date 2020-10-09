Yeshiva head: Police violence? Not enough of it

The head of a Haifa-area yeshiva, Rabbi Avraham Kirshenbaum, came out strongly against allowing synagogues to remain open during the coronavirus crisis, and accused religious Jews violating government directives of giving fellow Jews a bad name. Kirshenbaum also called on police to step up enforcement of virus guidelines.

"Police beating up those violating the law should do so ten times harder. From this pulpit, I urge Israeli police to give ten times more beatings. [The haredi protesters' behavior] is a disgrace," he said during a meeting with coronavirus patients at the Hebron Yeshiva. A recording of the speech was posted on Kikkar Hashabbat website.