Blue and White MK threatens not to vote in Finance Committee

MK Hila Shay Vazan (Blue and White) on Thursday called on the Likud and on the Prime Minister to prepare the state budget for 2021.

“The children and grandchildren of us all will pay for the lack of a budget for the state. The Finance Committee must not be the rubber stamp of the government in the absence of a budget and pass economic decisions from one moment to the next without a vision for the future," said Shay Vazan.

She declared that "without a state budget in the horizon, I will not cooperate with the votes in the Finance Committee."