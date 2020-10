23:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Pence cancels events in Indiana, will return to Washington US Vice President Mike Pence, who is in Arizona now, has cancelled events in Indiana scheduled for Friday and will be returning to Washington instead, The Associated Press reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs