20:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Pepper gas sprayed on leftist demonstrators in Ramat Gan Pepper gas coming from an unknown source has been sprayed on leftist demonstrators at the Bar Ilan Bridge in Ramat Gan, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv.