19:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Minister of Finance: '2021 budget on the way' Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz responded to Blue and White criticism that the 2021 budget was not being prepared by an announcement that "the 2021 budget is on the way in accordance with all legal criteria. I call upon Blue and White to stop their attacks and not bring about elections in the midst of the corona crisis."