19:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Ministry of Health: 863 in critical condition, 241 on ventilators The MInistry of Health has reported that the number of patients in critical condition due to the coronavirus has risen to 863, including 241 on ventilators.