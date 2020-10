19:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Palestinian information bureau: 'Settlers destroy olive trees' The Palestinian Authority's information bureau has reported that fifty olive trees were burned near Hebron by those wishing to extend their control over the area and expand their communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs