19:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 PM Netanyahu Simchat Torah message: 'Don't dance, don't infect' Prime Minister Netanyahu has delivered a Simchat Torah message, meant in particular for the ultra-orthodox sector: "Don't dance, don't infect. There could be no greater desecration than to lose lives on account of Simchat Torah celebrations."