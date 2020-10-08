|
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
'Supreme Court decision mortal blow to just fight against terrorism'
Yamina Knesset member Ayelet Shaked has described the Supreme Court's decision not to revisit its decision that prevents demolition of a terrorist's home as "a mortal blow to the just fight against terrorism."
"If it is not possible to correct such judges' mistakes, then better judges must take their place. The people of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF deserve better," Shaked said.
