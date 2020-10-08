|
18:55
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
'Supreme Court decision tough message for IDF forces'
Knesset member Nir Barkat (Likud) has decried the decision of the Supreme Court to deny an additional hearing in regard to its preventing demolition of the home of a terrorist who murdered a soldier.
"The Supreme Court decision delivers a tough message to IDF forces who risk their lives against terrorists who have learned that they will not pay a price for their crimes," Barkat said.
Last Briefs