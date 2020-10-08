'I will continue to fight until the terrorist's house is demolished'

Knesset member Mai Golan (Likud) has come out strongly against the Supreme Court's decision not to conduct an additional hearing on its decision to prevent demolition of the home of a terrorist who murdered a soldier.

"The Supreme Court's decision delivers an exasperating and dangerous message that prevents deterrence of future terrorist attacks," Golan said.

"I promise myself and everyone here and now that I will continue to fight with all my strength until the terrorist's house is demolished and authority over such matters is returned to the Knesset where it belongs," Golan added.