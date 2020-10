18:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 First shipping containers from UAE arriving at Haifa port next week At the beginning of next week the first shipping containers from the UAE will be arriving in Haifa as part of the commercial activity that has been authorized by the recently assigned peace agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs