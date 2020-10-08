|
17:39
Reported
Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Bennett slams Supreme Court: 'Deterrent capacity damaged'
Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett has slammed the Supreme Court's refusal to conduct an additional hearing on its decision to prevent destruction of the home of the terrorist who murdered Golani special forces soldier Yigal Ben-Amit.
"It is impossible to vanquish evil with judicial decisions divorced from reality. This bad decision will necessitate legislative action to return deterrence capacity and protection of Israeli citizens and soldiers," Bennett said.
