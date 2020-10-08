|
17:21
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Court refuses to revisit ruling preventing terrorist home demolition
The Supreme Court has refused to allow additional discussion on its ruling that prevents demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered Golani special forces soldier Yigal Ben-Amit by dropping a construction block on him from the roof of a building.
Demolition of terrorist homes has long been used by the IDF as a deterrent against future terrorist attacks.
