News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
'Our leaders are also guilty; let's be smarter than them'
Network personality Ivgeni Zarubinski has called upon the public to abide by the coronavirus guidelines in order to quickly overcome the pandemic.
"To strictly follow the guidelines is very important. There is extreme negligence in public discipline. Our leaders are also guilty, but let's be smarter than them. Let's follow the guidelines and quickly get through this," Zarubinski said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.
