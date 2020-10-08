Zvi Hauser: 'Knesset not a rubber stamp for government action'

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Zvi Hauser (Blue and White) has demanded the agreements with the UAE and Bahrain come before his committee for approval prior to being brought to the Knesset for ratification.

'We cannot allow the Knesset to be a rubber stamp for government action. My committee must first see the agreement with the UAE in all its details together with the memo of understanding signed with Bahrain before these documents come before the Knesset," Hauser said.