16:02
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Police Commissioner: 'The police are not a political body'
Interim Police Commissioner Moti Cohen has reacted to recent attacks on police for its role in enforcing coronavirus guidelines especially as they relate to public demonstrations.
"The police belong to the citizens of Israel and act on their behalf. The police are not a political body. The idea that the activities of police officers are based on political considerations is completely detached from reality," Cohen said.
