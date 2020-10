14:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 American Poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature American Poet Louise Glück has won the Nobel Prize in Literature "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." ► ◄ Last Briefs